हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauri Mahadik

Major's widow to join Army as lieutenant, undergo training in Chennai

Army Major Prasad Mahadik was killed in a fire at his shelter in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place in December 2017.

Major&#039;s widow to join Army as lieutenant, undergo training in Chennai
ANI photo

New Delhi: The wife of an Army Major, who was killed in a fire in two years back in Arunachal Pradesh, will join the Army, paying tribute to her late husband. Gauri Mahadik will undergo training at Officers' Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai where her husband Late Army Major Prasad Mahadik was also trained.

Gauri will join the Indian Army next year as a lieutenant following rigorous training. "I will join Army next year as a lieutenant after hardcore training at OTA in Chennai," she said.

Recalling her husband's demise, she said, "10 days after his demise, I was thinking about what should I do now. I decided that I've to do something for him and that I'll join the forces and wear his uniform and his stars. I will join the Army next year as a lieutenant after hardcore training at OTA in Chennai."

Army Major Prasad Mahadik was killed in a fire at his shelter in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place in December 2017.

Tags:
Gauri MahadikArmy Major Prasad Mahadik
Next
Story

CM Manohar Parrikar stable, under observation till Monday: Goa Health Minister

Must Watch

PT4M6S

People pay tribute to martyred DSP, Army man killed in Kulgam encounter

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close