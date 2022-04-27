हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

Make-in-India can't coexist with 'Hate-in-India': Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi

He also hit out at Prime Minister Modi over the exit of some global brands from India, and said Make-in-India cannot coexist with 'Hate-in-India', reports PTI.

Make-in-India can&#039;t coexist with &#039;Hate-in-India&#039;: Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi
Image credit: ANI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that unemployment, inflation, business closures are breaking the backbone of the country's economy and this critical situation is the handiwork of the ‘arrogant and incompetent’ Narendra Modi government.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Modi over the exit of some global brands from India, and said Make-in-India cannot coexist with 'Hate-in-India'.

Gandhi highlighted the shortage of coal due to which many states are reeling under long power cuts in the country.

Talking about rising unemployment in the country, he urged the prime minister to focus on the "devastating unemployment crisis" instead.

"The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories.649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi shared a picture on Twitter showing seven global brands -- Chevrolet in 2017, Man Trucks in 2018, Fiat and United Motors in 2019, Harley Davidson in 2020, Ford in 2021 and Datsun in 2022-- which have exited the country.

"Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist! Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead," Gandhi said.

Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment.

"India is in the midst of a severe power crisis. In most states, common people are being forced to bear 8-hour power cuts. I had warned the Modi government that lack of coal stocks will spell torment for the country as power demand peaks. Instead of addressing the issue, the govt issued a denial," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

 

