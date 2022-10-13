New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (October 13, 2022) alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is on the "path of rebellion" from the Congress and shared a video of him in which he is seen praising some decisions of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"Make no mistake. Gehlot is on the path of rebellion. After inviting Gautam Adani, despite Rahul Gandhi's derision, he now heaps fulsome praise on Coal India and minister Pralhad Joshi, for helping Rajasthan at critical times. This is in sharp contrast to Congress's belligerence," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said.

Malviya's remarks came after Coal India Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited for developing a solar power project of 1190 MW production capacity in Rajasthan, at an event attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Ashok Gehlot.

कोल इंडिया लिमिटेड तथा राजस्थान विद्युत उत्पादन निगम के बीच 1190 मेगावाट की सोलर परियोजना की स्थापना के लिए एमओयू स्थापित होने के अवसर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया।

आज राजस्थान अक्षय ऊर्जा के क्षेत्र में एक अग्रणी राज्य बन चुका है। pic.twitter.com/sRTUxBnT3v October 13, 2022

कोल इंडिया का राजस्थान विद्युत उत्पादन निगम के साथ सोलर परियोजना के लिए 5400 करोड़ का एमओयू राज्य सरकार व केन्द्र के बीच अच्छे तालमेल का घोतक है। सोलर पार्क की स्थापना से कोयले की बचत एवं प्रदूषण में कमी के साथ-साथ आमजन को निर्बाध विद्युत आपूर्ति की जा सकेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 13, 2022

It is noteworthy that the three-time Rajasthan chief minister has been a vocal critic of the BJP but appeared to have strained his ties with the Congress leadership after his loyalist MLAs recently held a separate meeting in Jaipur in defiance of the party's directive for a meeting of the legislative party.

It was then believed that Gehlot will contest the Congress presidential poll with the tacit support of the Gandhi family, and a new leader will replace him at the helm in Rajasthan.

However, the turn of events resulted in the party leadership nudging Mallikarjun Kharge to contest the poll, where Shashi Tharoor is also in the fray, with suspense continuing over Gehlot's fate as chief minister.

The development came ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, which are due in the second half of 2023.

(With agency inputs)