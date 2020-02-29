Make ports energy efficient, Venkaiah Naidu tells port chairpersons

Chennai: Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday (February 29) urged the heads of ports to make them more energy efficient, environment friendly and also improve the turnaround time by building trans-shipment hubs on either side of the coasts.

He was interacting with the Chairpersons of major Port Trusts at Mamallapuram during the 'Chintan Bathak' being held by the Ministry of Shipping.

Naidu stressed the need to harness India's vast coastline for the sustainable growth and development of the country.

He said that India has an excellent opportunity for port-led development as ports were inevitable for exports and imports and cited the Sagarmala project as the best for creating greenfield ports, modernising the existing ports, and also for empowering the coastal community by generating employment opportunities.

Naidu also asked the Port Heads to reduce logistics cost and dredging expenditure.

The three-day Chintan Baithak, from February 28 to March 1, is an endeavour towards discussing and finding solutions to various challenges being faced by the ports and mapping out the prospects of growth and development of ports in India.

Union Minister of State for Shipping & Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, Secretary, Shipping, Gopal Krishna and the Chairpersons of major port trusts were present during the interaction.