Makes me feel better: Bihar man claims to have taken 12 COVID vaccine shots

New Delhi: While a fair section of the Indian population hasn’t yet taken the standard two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a man from Bihar’s Madhepura claims to have taken 12 doses of the coronavirus vaccine adding that it makes him feel better.

The 84-year-old Brahmadeo Mandal, who lives in a village in Udakishanganj sub-division of Madhepura claimed that he got his 12th vaccine dose only a few days back and he did so because every dose made him “feel better.”

Mandal also claimed that his health has started to improve ever since he has started taking the vaccine and that he never fell ill after that.

"I never fell ill since I started taking the vaccine and my health has started to improve," said Brahamdev.

"Every single dose has helped relieve my chronic back pain. I have never caught a cold since I took the first shot 11 months ago," he added, reading out date, time and site of each jab scribbled on a piece of paper.

On being asked as to how he was able to get multiple doses with electronic registration and monitoring in place, the man said, "I have used my Aadhar card and my voter ID card on different occasions to get myself registered.”

Mandal is a retired postal department employee.

Oddly, Mandal is not in possession of any system-generated vaccination certificate for these.

Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered in the matter.

“Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records & take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true,” Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura told ANI.

He said that as per rules no person was supposed to be administered more than two doses.

"If his claim turns out to be true, officials concerned will face action. He may also end up facing the music for getting jabbed so many times knowingly and willingly," said the civil surgeon.

(With ANI inputs)

