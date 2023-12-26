trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702825
Makeshift Bridge Collapses In Kerala, 8 Injured

  Eight individuals sustained injuries as a makeshift bridge erected for Christmas celebrations collapsed in Poovar near Neyyattinkara. According to reports the mishap occurred late Monday night.

Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
New Delhi:  Eight individuals sustained injuries as a makeshift bridge erected for Christmas celebrations collapsed in Poovar near Neyyattinkara. According to reports the mishap occurred late Monday night.

"A makeshift pathway that was set up for a Christmas celebration collapsed in Thiruvananthapuram's Poovar area. As many as seven people sustained minor injuries," an official told ANI.

The wounded individuals were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, as officials mentioned. After the incident, residents assembled at the site.

(Further details are awaited)

