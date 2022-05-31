Delhi’s most sought-after makeup artist Kriti Dhir did fabulous makeup and hair for Tejaswi Prakash for an event at Khubani, Delhi

Delhi’s most-loved makeup artist KritiDs did some fabulous makeup for Bigg Boss Season 15 winner Tasswi Prakash for an event on 28 May 2022. Tejasswi Prakash looked like sunshine wearing a sexy yellow gown as she entered Khubani, Delhi with her beau Karan Kundrra and MTV Roadie Rannvijay Singha. The event was organized by organic skincare brand The Silverdene Luxury for the launch of their new product, the Skin Theory serum. Makeup artist duo KritiDs & Richa Dhir launched the product in association with The Silverdene Luxury.

India’s heartbeat Tejasswi Prakash opted for soft bun for her dark hair. Her makeup was done by KritiDs herself who gave a very fresh and bright look. KritiDs dolled up Tejasswi in glass skin and glittery eyelids and completed the look with a glossy soft pink lip color. Her look was straight of resort-wear magazine shoot. Everyone loved the look. TejRan fans are all going gaga over her look on Instagram.

Previously Kriti Dhir did make up for TVactress Shireen Mirza for her wedding in Jaipur. A few years ago, KritiDs also dolled up comedian Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni on their wedding. Both the looks went viral instantly on the internet.

Kriti Dhir or KritiDs is the name behind Delhi’s infamous KritiDs Makeup Studios, Pitam Pura. The salon cum beauty studio is a one-stop solution for all bridal requirements. Right from makeup, hair and styling – KritiDs’ salon is equipped with all services.

(Sponsored Fetature)