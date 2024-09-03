Advertisement
Malayalam Film Actor Nivin Pauly Booked For Rape; Actor Denies Charges

An officer of Oonnukal police station, where the FIR under section 376 of the IPC was registered, said that there are six accused, including a woman, in the case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Malayalam Film Actor Nivin Pauly Booked For Rape; Actor Denies Charges

Actor Nivin Pauly was charged with rape on Tuesday following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted her over a year ago in Dubai, according to police. The FIR, filed under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), was registered at the Oonnukal police station, where an officer revealed that there are six accused in the case, including a woman.

The officer stated that the first accused is a woman, with Pauly being listed as the sixth accused. The officer also mentioned that the alleged incident took place over a year ago in Dubai but declined to provide further details.

However, the actor issued a statement denying the charges. "I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally," said Nivin Pauly on X.

Pauly is one of several actors and directors facing allegations of sexual harassment or rape by female actors in the wake of the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The committee, formed by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, revealed widespread instances of harassment and exploitation of women within the Malayalam cinema industry.

In response to these emerging allegations against multiple actors and directors, the state government announced on August 25 the formation of a seven-member special investigation team to thoroughly investigate the claims. (With agency inputs)

