'Kharge Is Congress President, But Entire World Knows Who Holds Remote Control': PM Modi's Dig At Gandhis

New Delhi: In an apparent dig at Gandhis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 26, 2023) said that Mallikarjun Kharge is the Congress President, but the entire world knows who holds the "remote control". Speaking about his adoration and respect for Kharge and his devotion to public service, Prime Minister Modi also expressed sadness at how the most senior member was not even considered worthy of being given an umbrella in the scorching sun at the 85th plenary session of Congress in Chhattisgarh.

"I have great respect for Mallikarjun Kharge, a son of this land, who has about 50 years of parliamentary or legislature experience. He has tried to do whatever he could in the service of people. But I was sad looking at how Kharge, who is the President of the party and a senior in age, was treated during the Congress' session in Chhattisgarh," Modi said after inaugurating multiple development projects in Belagavi, Karnataka.

"The weather was hot, everyone standing there feeling the heat was natural, but in that heat, the good fortune of the umbrella's shade was not there for Kharge who is Congress chief and senior in age. The umbrella's shade was for someone standing next to him. This shows Kharge is Congress President just for the sake of it, and looking at the way he is treated, everyone can understand as to whose hands the remote control is in," he added.

Addressing a large gathering in the city after a massive roadshow, PM Modi also accused the grand old party of disrespecting Karnataka and its leaders.

"I want to remind you how Congress hates Karnataka. Insulting Karnataka's leaders is part of Congress' old culture. From whomever Congress' family feels troubled, disrespecting them begins in that party," he said.

“History is proof of how leaders like S Nijalingappa and Virendra Patil ji were insulted before the Congress family," he added.

Speaking at a programme in Belagavi, Karnataka. https://t.co/qCEVqEG4rj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2023

The Prime Minister also said that "Congress people" are so disappointed that they feel that until Modi is alive they cannot do anything.

"So all of them are saying and raising slogans 'Marja Modi, Marja Modi' (Modi die, Modi die), some people are even busy digging 'kabr' (grave). They are saying 'Modi theri kabr khudegi' (Modi your grave will be dug)... But the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega' (Modi your lotus will bloom)," he said.

In the poll-bound Karnataka, he also warned the people to stay alert from parties like Congress.

He spoke about the achievements of the "double engine government" (BJP governments at state and Centre) and said that the BJP rule in both Karnataka and the Centre is a "guarantee" for fast-paced development.