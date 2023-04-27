Mallikarjun Kharge Likens PM Modi To 'Poisonous' Snake, Clarifies Later

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'poisonous' snake, drawing the Bharatiya Janata Party's ire.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka's Gadag district, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, 'No, it's not poisonous. Let's lick it and find out.' Don't go to lick it. If you lick, you die."

#KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 | PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead...: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Bqi7zVFnO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

The Congress chief, however, later told reporters that he only said the BJP was like a snake, and that the party's ideology is like a poison.

"If you support that ideology and lick (try) it, death is certain... I did not speak against him (Modi) because I have already said that I never make personal comments," he said.

It wasn't meant for PM Modi, what I meant was BJP's ideology is 'like a snake'. I never said this personally for PM Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies over his earlier… https://t.co/qBO2S0TSz5 pic.twitter.com/d32oN97zCe — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP leaders attacked Kharge and condemned his remarks. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Congress president used such words to 'appease his political masters'

#WATCH | Bengaluru: "Kharge ji used such words to appease his political masters...": Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slams Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on his comment on PM Modi.#KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/23I0M5L5DO — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Reacting to Kharge's remarks, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said that the Congress continues to 'plummet to new depths'.

"Now Congress President Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi 'poisonous snake'? What started with Sonia Gandhi's 'maut ka saudagar', and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it," he said in a tweet.

The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it. pic.twitter.com/75FECizSOW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of engaging in 'revdi culture' in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and said that their poll guarantees have still remained as guarantee.

"Congress means a guarantee of corruption, a guarantee of nepotism," he said while addressing tens of lakhs of BJP workers through virtual mode ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Delighted to speak to our hardworking Karyakartas from Karnataka. People trust BJP's good governance. https://t.co/UfZmHfVoR3 April 27, 2023

He added that the grand old party has reached a stage where it cannot give true guarantees.

Alleging that Congress did not show any interest in eliminating corruption as they were the 'biggest source of corruption', PM Modi said, after 2014 there has been a speed in the fight against corruption.