MALLIKARJUN KHARGE

Mallikarjun Kharge Likens PM Modi To 'Poisonous' Snake, Clarifies Later

Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge likened PM Narendra Modi to a 'poisonous' snake during an election rally in Karnataka.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge Likens PM Modi To 'Poisonous' Snake, Clarifies Later

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'poisonous' snake, drawing the Bharatiya Janata Party's ire. 

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka's Gadag district, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, 'No, it's not poisonous. Let's lick it and find out.' Don't go to lick it. If you lick, you die."

The Congress chief, however, later told reporters that he only said the BJP was like a snake, and that the party's ideology is like a poison. 

"If you support that ideology and lick (try) it, death is certain... I did not speak against him (Modi) because I have already said that I never make personal comments," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders attacked Kharge and condemned his remarks. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Congress president used such words to 'appease his political masters' 

Reacting to Kharge's remarks, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said that the Congress continues to 'plummet to new depths'. 

"Now Congress President Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi 'poisonous snake'? What started with Sonia Gandhi's 'maut ka saudagar', and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of engaging in 'revdi culture' in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and said that their poll guarantees have still remained as guarantee.

"Congress means a guarantee of corruption, a guarantee of nepotism," he said while addressing tens of lakhs of BJP workers through virtual mode ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

He added that the grand old party has reached a stage where it cannot give true guarantees. 

Alleging that Congress did not show any interest in eliminating corruption as they were the 'biggest source of corruption', PM Modi said, after 2014 there has been a speed in the fight against corruption.

