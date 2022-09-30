Mallikarjun Kharge to contest Congress president poll, Digvijaya Singh decides to withdraw from the race

New Delhi: The Congress presidential election witnessed a new twist on Friday as reports came that senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will file his nomination after meeting interim president Sonia Gandhi. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari confirmed this development by saying that his colleague Kharge will file nomination for the party president's election, adding that he and PL Punia will be proposers for Kharge's candidature and Digvijaya Singh, who collected nomination papers on Thursday, may not contest.

Pramod Tiwari also indicated that a consensus could be reached on who will take over the top party post from Sonia Gandhi, adding that Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and he is a Dalit leader too. Notably, Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post. Kharge is likely to enter the contest with the blessing of the Gandhi family.

Ahead of filing his nomination for the Congress presidential poll, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh met his colleagues Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal here on Friday. On Thursday, Singh collected nomination papers for the party president election while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to opt out of the race.

There is speculation that Singh may replace Kharge as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha if the latter becomes the party chief. The 'one man, one post' formula will apply to Kharge, as in the case of Gehlot, who was asked to quit as chief minister if he contested for the top party post.

Talking to reporters at his residence, Digvijaya Singh said that he would withdraw his nomination. "Had I known that Kharge ji would file his nomination I would not have filed the papers," he said, adding that he would rather be one of the proposers

Meanwhile, ahead of filing his nomination for the Congress president election, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that there is no "no rivalry" among party leaders who are in the fray adding that it is a "friendly contest"."We all share the same ideology, values and ideals. We want the party to be strengthened. It is a friendly contest, no rivalry," Tharoor said while speaking to the reporters here today.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said, "I`m going to be filing at noon. You`ll see me at 24, Akbar Road." When asked about the candidature of senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Tharoor said that the more candidates for contesting the better it will be for the party, adding "I only see speculation (of Kharge contesting). He`s also a very respected colleague, we worked together in Lok Sabha. It will be good to have more people in the fray. From the beginning, I have said, the more candidates, the better."

Tharoor also quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, "India is an Old country but a young nation... I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."

He offered prayers on the occasion of the fifth day of Navaratri and paid a visit to Raj Ghat to pay his homage to Mahatma Gandhi. When asked if there are chances that he will pull out from the race the Congress MP denied the possibility.

Late Thursday night, the G-23 leaders, including Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Prithviraj Chavan met at Anand Sharma`s residence but did not divulge details of the meeting. According to sources, Manish Tewari, a face of the G-23 group of leaders (those seeking reforms in the party) is also mulling filing the nomination for the top post.

G-23 leaders on Thursday evening met at the residence of Anand Sharma. Former union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were present at the meeting.

It may be noted that nominations for the post of Congress president close at 3 pm today and results will be declared on October 19.

