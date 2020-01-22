Malls, shops and eateries to remain open 24/7 in some Mumbai areas from January 27

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday (January 22) announced that the state Cabinet has approved the proposal to allow malls, shops and eateries to remain open for 24 hours in some areas of Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference, Aaditya Thackeray said that from January 27, malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point will remain open for 24 hours. He, however, added that the government will not impose the decision on anyone.

The Shiv Sena MLA said that Mumbai is an international city just like London and it is important that some shops and malls in the city should remain open round-the-clock. He added that it will increase the revenue of Mumbai and will also create employment opportunities.

Aaditya Thackeray also clarified that the cabinet decision will not increase pressure on Mumbai police as the government will not allow the pubs and bars to remain open for 24 hours. He added that the time limit for pubs and bars is already set at 1:30 pm and the state government will not bring any changes in the excise law.

It is to be noted that Aaditya Thackeray had called a meeting on Thursday (January 16) which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, the Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and senior officials from both departments, along with representatives of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants including the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) to hold discussion over this matter.