NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE

Mamata Banerjee And The Tale Of Two Injuries Before Crucial Elections

69-year-old Trinamool Congress leader suffered sharp cuts on her forehead and nose and was bleeding profusely.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mamata Banerjee And The Tale Of Two Injuries Before Crucial Elections

New Delhi: Just weeks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered major injuries on her face after she fell in her home at Kalighat in Kolkata. 69-year-old Trinamool Congress leader suffered sharp cuts on her forehead and nose and was bleeding profusely.

According to reports, Banerjee fell in her residence at Harish Chatterjee Street in Kolkata after she returned from the inauguration event of the statue of former West Bengal CM Subrata Mukherjee. Her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee were at CM's residence when she fell somewhere inside the house.

As per reports, Mamata Banerjee was walking in her drawing room when she slipped and fell down striking her head against a glass showcase and got a sharp cut on her forehead and nose. Abhishek Banerjee rushed her aunt to the hospital and she was admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Reports stated that Banerjee suffered a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely. After being admitted to the hospital, she was she was assessed by senior doctors of the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments of our institute and her vitals were stabilised.

Banerjee got three stitches on her forehead, and one on her nose and tests like ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were done.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
DNA Video
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: A picture that puts BCCI to shame
DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?