Mamata Banerjee And The Tale Of Two Injuries Before Crucial Elections

New Delhi: Just weeks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered major injuries on her face after she fell in her home at Kalighat in Kolkata. 69-year-old Trinamool Congress leader suffered sharp cuts on her forehead and nose and was bleeding profusely.

According to reports, Banerjee fell in her residence at Harish Chatterjee Street in Kolkata after she returned from the inauguration event of the statue of former West Bengal CM Subrata Mukherjee. Her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee were at CM's residence when she fell somewhere inside the house.

As per reports, Mamata Banerjee was walking in her drawing room when she slipped and fell down striking her head against a glass showcase and got a sharp cut on her forehead and nose. Abhishek Banerjee rushed her aunt to the hospital and she was admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Reports stated that Banerjee suffered a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely. After being admitted to the hospital, she was she was assessed by senior doctors of the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments of our institute and her vitals were stabilised.

Banerjee got three stitches on her forehead, and one on her nose and tests like ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were done.