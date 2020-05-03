हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover for COVID-19 warriors, journalists

On the occasion of Press Freedom Day, the Chief Minister said the press is the fourth pillar of democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly.

File photo

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Sunday (May 3) announced health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists.

"Our government in Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists. Press Freedom Day," state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

On the occasion of Press Freedom Day, the Chief Minister said the press is the fourth pillar of democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. "We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our government in Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists," she said.

West Bengal has reported 922 coronavirus cases, including 33 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. 

