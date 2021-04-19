Mamata Banerjee declares summer vacation for all schools in West Bengal from Tuesday

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (April 19) declared summer vacation of all students across the schools in the state.

The vacation will start from Tuesday (April 20) and continue till June. The decision to announce early vacation has been taken in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“We have decided to start summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow till June,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

Banerjee has urged people to not panic over the COVID-19 situation and said that the state government is taking every possible measure to contain the spread of infection.

She further said that her government has taken several steps to deal with the crisis such as increasing the number of beds in hospitals.

She also said that there is shortage of vaccine doses in the state and that she has demanded the same from the central government. She asked that the Centre should ensure smooth supply of vaccines, medicines and oxygen cylinders.

