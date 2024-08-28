Mamata Banerjee Demands 'Hang Till Death' For Rapists, Accuses BJP For Defaming Bengal

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made a strong statement in response to the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. CM Banerjee asserted, "For this, there is only one punishment— to hang till death."

Banerjee added that next week they will call an assembly session and pass the bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists.

"We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn't pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time," news agency ANI quoted the Bengal CM as saying.

Amidst the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh', CM Banerjee criticised the BJP, accusing them of not seeking justice and instead aiming to defame Bengal.

"We have dedicated this day to the RG Kar doctor. We want justice but BJP today called for a bandh. They don't want justice, they are only trying to defame Bengal," she said, ANI reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has announced a 12-hour Bangla Bandh today in response to alleged police brutality during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest.

She further added, "We don't support this bandh. BJP never demanded the resignations of the CMs of UP, MP and even Manipur. We saw pictures from yesterday (Nabanna Abhiyan rally), I salute the police for handling the situation well."

