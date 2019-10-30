Mamata Banerjee expresses shock over killing of 5 labourers in J&K, assures help to families

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and sadness over the killing of five Murshidabad labourers by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday. She also assured that all necessary help will be given to the families of the labourers.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," Mamata tweeted.

The five labourers who were killed worked as daily wage earners in Kashmir. Apart from them, one labourer was injured in the attack.

"Unknown terrorists shot dead five labourers and injured one. The injured was evacuated to the district hospital in Anantnag. All the labourers were from Murshidabad, West Bengal," the CRPF said after the attack.

The area was cordoned off by security forces and a massive search operation was launched. Additional security forces were also called in.

Five of those killed were identified as Sheikh Kamrudin, Sheikh M Rafiq, Sheikh Murnsulin, Sheikh Nizam ud Din and Mohd Rafiq Sheikh. The injured labourer is named Zahoor ud Din.

It was the fourth attack by terrorists in a week in the Kashmir.

Earlier, two non-Kashmiri truck drivers were killed by terrorists in Shopian. Before that, two terrorists shot dead a truck driver from Rajasthan and attacked an orchard owner, also in Shopian.

The attack on labourers happened on a day when a delegation of European Union (EU) arrived in Srinagar to see the ground situation, amid sporadic incidents of violence and a shutdown.