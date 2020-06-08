हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee extends COVID-19 lockdown in West Bengal till June 30

The lockdown in Bengal was scheduled to end on June 15, but it has now been extended to another 15 days.

Mamata Banerjee extends COVID-19 lockdown in West Bengal till June 30
PTI photo

Kolkata: The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee on Monday (June 8) announced extending coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30. The lockdown in Bengal was scheduled to end on June 15, but it has now been extended to another 15 days.

Earlier, only 10 people have been allowed to attend social programmes such as marriage or funeral ceremonies; which has now been revised to 25 people. 

Earlier, the Bengal government had eased shutdown curbs in the state from June 1, and had allowed all religious places, and jute, tea, constructions sector to resume full-fledged activities. Shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments also re-opened in the state after a gap of two-months; whereas government offices, like Kolkata Municipal Corporation called for 100 per cent turnout from June 8.

Government buses also resumed its operation in the state; while on the other hand, private buses, suburban trains and Metro Railway services continue to remain shut.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga too re-imposed total lockdown in his state for two weeks starting from Monday midnight. 

Last week, the Manipur government had also extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till June 30. Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a media briefing had described the extension of lockdown restrictions as a preventive measure that would help save people’s lives from the viral outbreak.

Besides, states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Maharashtra have also batted restriction to remain in place and extended lockdown till June 30 with some relaxations. 

Tags:
West BengallockdownMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressKolkataUnlock 1
Next
Story

Class 10 students in Telangana will be promoted to next class based on internal marks, says CM K Chandrashekhar Rao
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT41M34S

Taal Thok Ke: The world recognizes the might of the Indian Army but Rahul still taunts, why?