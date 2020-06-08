Mamata Banerjee extends COVID-19 lockdown in West Bengal till June 30

Kolkata: The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee on Monday (June 8) announced extending coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30. The lockdown in Bengal was scheduled to end on June 15, but it has now been extended to another 15 days.

Earlier, only 10 people have been allowed to attend social programmes such as marriage or funeral ceremonies; which has now been revised to 25 people.

Earlier, the Bengal government had eased shutdown curbs in the state from June 1, and had allowed all religious places, and jute, tea, constructions sector to resume full-fledged activities. Shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments also re-opened in the state after a gap of two-months; whereas government offices, like Kolkata Municipal Corporation called for 100 per cent turnout from June 8.

Government buses also resumed its operation in the state; while on the other hand, private buses, suburban trains and Metro Railway services continue to remain shut.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga too re-imposed total lockdown in his state for two weeks starting from Monday midnight.

Last week, the Manipur government had also extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till June 30. Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a media briefing had described the extension of lockdown restrictions as a preventive measure that would help save people’s lives from the viral outbreak.

Besides, states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Maharashtra have also batted restriction to remain in place and extended lockdown till June 30 with some relaxations.