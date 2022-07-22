New Delhi: Draupadi Murmu scripted history to become the first tribal president of India, comfortably defeating Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's presidential candidate. After Murmu's historic win, BJP's Amit Malviya took a jibe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He tweeted, "2 TMC MPs and 1 MLA cross voted. Vote of 2 TMC MPs and 4 MLAs declared invalid. Mamata Banerjee, self appointed fulcrum of opposition unity, failed to prevail over her own legislators. On the other hand, despite intimidation, all BJP WB legislators backed Smt Droupadi Murmu… (sic)"

2 TMC MPs and 1 MLA cross voted. Vote of 2 TMC MPs and 4 MLAs declared invalid. Mamata Banerjee, self appointed fulcrum of opposition unity, failed to prevail over her own legislators.



On the other hand, despite intimidation, all BJP WB legislators backed Smt Droupadi Murmu… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 21, 2022



Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said the country will sincerely look up to Draupadi Murmu to protect the ideals of India's Constitution. "I would like to congratulate President-elect Droupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution and be the custodian of our democracy, especially when the nation is plagued with so many dissensions," Banerjee said in a Twitter post.

I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu.



The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

In Bengal, tribal women danced in colourful clothes, while men beat drums across West Bengal to celebrate the victory of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential election, making her the first Adivasi resident of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also read: Presidential election 2022: Death of sons, husband... Draupadi Murmu, India's first tribal President, overcame great personal TRAGEDIES

Their celebration was witnessed from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts in the northern part of the state to Jhargram, Purulia and Paschim Medinipur districts in the south. As the news of Murmu's victory poured in, celebrations started in those districts with a sizeable presence of tribal people, including workers of tea gardens in the northern districts. A BJP leader in Cooch Behar claimed that Murmu's election has caused immense joy among people and celebrations were being held by party supporters as well as the tribal population. Party workers distributed sweets at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata over Murmu's victory.

(With Agency inputs)