The West Bengal Assembly has also passed a bill to appoint the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of the West Bengal University of Zoology and Fisheries. Mamata Banerjee is going to sit in place of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chancellor of 32 universities. THE BJP MLAs staged a walkout in protest. The Trinamool government has taken another step towards bringing about major changes in the education system in the state. Not the governor, but the chief minister should be placed in the seat of the Chancellor of the state's government university. The bill was passed in the assembly on Monday.

According to assembly sources, during the discussion on the bill, the MLAs of the saffron camp criticised the state government and raised the question - who has so many portfolios in his hands, there is no time to handle those portfolios, how will she manage so many universities? The BJP alleged that, "corruption in education in the state is the highest. Efforts are being made to increase this corruption. The Trinamool has so many problems because the governor talks about corruption."

The Trinamool MLAs counter-alleged that, "The Governor was pursuing a political view. Go to the convocation once a year. Don't engage in anything else. The chief minister can take a decision very quickly. That's what we need today." After this, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the assembly without taking part in the voting.

Opposition leader of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari said, "With false degree of Georgia University, she will become Chancellor? We don't believe. Why can't she write a doctorate? We request the Governor that you have three options. Signing the bill. Send back the bill. If not, send it to the center for suggestions. This bill will never be passed again. For example, the Bengal Bill will never be passed. As has been the case with the Legislative Council."

So as it is passed in the assembly, the bill will go to the Governor. If the Governor signs it, the bill will become a law. After the bill was passed in the assembly, now what the Governor does, all eyes are on it.