हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has lost her 'mental balance', says Kailash Vijayvargiya

National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Kailash Vijayvargiyasaid that after CAA, infiltrators will be identified and her vote bank (infiltrators) will get affected. He added that she is losing her ground that's why she has lost her mental balance

Mamata Banerjee has lost her &#039;mental balance&#039;, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
File Image

Indore: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"I think that Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance. After CAA, infiltrators will be identified and her vote bank (infiltrators) will get affected. She is losing her ground that`s why she has lost her mental balance and doing unrestrained acts... She needs to be medically examined," Vijayvargiya told reporters when asked to comment on Banerjee`s remark.

Live TV

Speaking at a public rally in Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee had said that she would tell all the students to continue their protest against the CAA and NRC in a democratic manner.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeKailash VijayvargiyaBJPCitizenship ActNational Register of Citizens (NRC)
Next
Story

Do you still support Congress, asks BJP over Pakistani players' ill-treatment of 'Hindu' Danish Kaneria

Must Watch

PT45M23S

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, December 26, 2019