WFI SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE

Mamata Banerjee Holds Rally in Kolkata In Support Of Wrestlers, Calls Them 'Pride Of Nation'

CM Mamata also led a rally from Hazra to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, in support of wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:40 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mamata Banerjee Holds Rally in Kolkata In Support Of Wrestlers, Calls Them 'Pride Of Nation'

Kolkata: Extending her support to the protesting wrestlers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said a team from Kolkata will go to meet the wrestlers, adding that the TMC government is with them in their fight. "Our team will go to meet the wrestlers and support them. We are with you, that's why we have taken out this rally today. It will be continued tomorrow also. Wrestlers are the pride of our country. We are with you in your fight," Mamata Banerjee said as she led a rally in Kolkata 'demanding justice' for wrestlers protesting in Delhi. 

The West Bengal Chief Minister led a rally from Hazra to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him.

Addressing the rally, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We are proud of our wrestlers. The rally will continue tomorrow." 

Will Hang Myself If Proven Guilty: WFI Chief

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh responded to the protesting wrestlers' allegations and said that he would "hang" himself if allegations against him are proven. "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," the WFI chief said while addressing a public rally in UP's Barabanki. Singh further took a jibe at wrestlers for announcing to immerse their medals in Ganga as a mark of their protest against him.

"It's been four months and they want me to be hanged. The government is not hanging me that's why they gathered at Haridwar on Tuesday and threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga. This will not bring the sentence that they want for me, it is all emotional drama," he said.

"If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it in the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," Singh said. "Delhi police is investigating the matter. I would be arrested if there's any truth to the charges (levelled by the wrestlers)," he added.

Wrestlers Give 5-Day Deadline

On Tuesday, Olympic medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat reached Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their all medals including Olympic medals in the river Ganga on Tuesday evening, as a mark of their protest. Farmer leader Naresh Tikait on Tuesday intervened and stopped protesting wrestlers from immersing their medals in the river Ganga and said that there would be a Khap meeting over the issue. The wrestlers also gave a 5-day deadline for addressing their issues.

On Sunday, India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia along with Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration. FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police. 

