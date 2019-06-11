Mamata Banerjee is enemy of West Bengal: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she is not BJP's enemy but the enemy of West Bengal. Naqvi added that Mamata is frustrated due to her defeat in recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

The senior BJP leader remarked that Mamata has understood that people of West Bengal are frustrated due to her ill deeds and she is resorting to drama in order to to hide her sins. Naqvi said that West Bengal CM's language clearly shows that she is frustrated and rattled by the growing popularity of BJP in the state.

Naqvi noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to work for the development of the people of the country and is also focused on the welfare of minorities. He added that the BJP-led government at the Centre has empowered 5 Crore students through scholarships in the last five years. Naqvi said that crores of students were also empowered to get jobs through skill development

"To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities especially girls through '3Es- Education, Employment & Empowerment,' various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means etc will be provided to 5 crore students in next 5 yrs," Naqvi told ANI.

Talking about madrasas, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs said that the government is planning to connect madrasas across the country with formal education and mainstream education so that those studying in madrasas can also work for the development of the country.

"Madrasas which are there in large number across the country are to be connected with the formal education & mainstream education so that those children in Madrasas can also contribute in the development of the society," Naqvi said.

The senior BJP leader also took a potshot at the Congress and said that the time has come for the grand old party to change its leader Rahul Gandhi.