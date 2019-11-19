close

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee showing her fear, frustration: Asaduddin Owaisi's reply to West Bengal CM's 'minority extremism' remark

The war of words started on Monday, after Mamata Banerjee, in a veiled attack on Asaduddin Owaisi, said, "Extremism is coming out among the minorities, just as there are extremists among the Hindus. There is a political party and they are taking money from the BJP, they are from Hyderabad, not from West Bengal." 

Mamata Banerjee showing her fear, frustration: Asaduddin Owaisi&#039;s reply to West Bengal CM&#039;s &#039;minority extremism&#039; remark

New Delhi: It's Mamata Banerjee vs Asaduddin Owaisi in West Bengal after the Chief Minister sparked a row for her 'minority extremism' statement implicated against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief. Owaisi on Tuesday hit back by saying that her remark "showcases her fear and frustration" and it sends a message that AIMIM has become a "formidable force" in Bengal. 

The war of words started on Monday, after Mamata, at an event in Cooch Behar, said, "Extremism is coming out among the minorities, just as there are extremists among the Hindus. There is a political party and they are taking money from the BJP, they are from Hyderabad, not from West Bengal." She, however, did not take any name. 

In his reply, Owaisi said, "By making allegations against me, you are giving the message to Muslims of Bengal that my party has become a formidable force in the state. Mamata Banerjee is showcasing her fear and frustration by making such comments," reports news agency ANI. 

The AIMIM chief also added that he is fighting for the realisation of the constitutional rights, political, social and educational empowerement of Muslims. Owaisi stated that he is fighting for justice and if Mamata sees it has 'extremism', he cannot do anything.

Live TV

Huge posters of Owaisi, which had 'the wait is over now, mission West Bengal' embossed on them, were also sighted recently in Cooch Behar, a seat won by the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha election. 

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeAIMIM chief Asaduddin OwaisiAsaduddin OwaisiMamata Banerjee minority extremism remark
