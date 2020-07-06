हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee launches West Bengal's 'Self Scan' app, says it reflects patriotism

The Bengal Chief Minister, while launching the app from Nabanna - the state secretariat, said 'it reflects patriotism'. 

Mamata Banerjee launches West Bengal's 'Self Scan' app, says it reflects patriotism
File Photo

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the central government imposing a ban on as many as 59 Chinese mobile phone apps, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a mobile app, indigenously developed by state information technology department, for documents scanning. The app is named - 'Self Scan'.

 

"I always wanted to use an application that has been developed within the country. It reflects patriotism. What Bengal thinks today, the whole world thinks tomorrow," Mamata said after launching the app. 

The Chief Minister said that the application will be made available on the app store and will be free and completely safe. 

"Self Scan is a completely safe and a protected app. No data is saved on the server. Documents can be edited too on the application besides the scanning feature," she added. 

Mamata Banerjee Self Scan Nabanna West Bengal Chinese apps
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, neighboring West Bengal districts to witness heavy rainfall between July 9-12
