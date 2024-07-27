Mamata Banerjee Leaves NITI Aayog Meeting Midway, Claims, 'My Mic Was Stopped..'

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog on Saturday accused the centre of letting her speak. TMC leader alleged that her mic was stopped while she was speaking during the NITI Aayog meeting.

"...I was speaking, my mic was stopped. I said why did you stop me, why are you discriminating. I am attending the meeting you should be happy instead of that you are giving more scope to your party your government," Banerjee said.

#WATCH | Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...I was speaking, my mic was stopped. I said why did you stop me, why are you discriminating. I am attending the meeting you should be happy instead of that you are giving more scope to your party your government. Only I am… pic.twitter.com/53U8vuPDpZ — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

The Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, included all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers as its members. While many of the INDIA bloc leaders opposed it and did not attend the meeting.

She further added that she was not allowed to speak for more than 5 minutes while people before her spoke for 10-20 minutes.

"...I said you (central government) should not discriminate against state governments. I wanted to speak but I was allowed to speak only for 5 minutes. People before me spoke for 10-20 minutes. I was the only one from the opposition who was participating but still, I was not allowed to speak. This is insulting," she added.