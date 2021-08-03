Mamata Banerjee likely to conduct aerial survey of flood-ravaged Hooghly on August 4

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey of flood-ravaged areas of Hooghly district on August 4.

At least seven people have died and nearly 2.5 lakh have been displaced from their homes in six flood-hit districts of West Bengal, a senior state government official said on Monday (August 2).

Meanwhile, the Bengal Chief Minister has directed ministers to keep a tab on the rescue operations and see that relief materials reach all affected people. The Army and the Air Force on Monday undertook rescue and relief operations in Hooghly district, where many areas have been submerged due to excess rainfall and overflowing of rivers.

Around 2.5 lakh people have been rescued and moved to shelter homes as a large number of houses were damaged in six districts of south Bengal, where water released from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams (DVC) and heavy rain late last week have inundated streets and hamlets.

Several areas in Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts are reeling under flood, with people struggling to wade through waist-deep water. Seven people have died so far but their details are not available yet, the official said.

During a Cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat, Banerjee directed ministers to be present at their respective districts and oversee the relief and rescue operations.

A Defence spokesperson said that helicopters and boats were used in relief and rescue operations in Hooghly district, following a request from the state government. Choppers dropped emergency food supplies in the affected areas. "Helicopters of Indian Air Force rescued 31 people from rooftops and brought them to safety to Arambagh," he said.

One flood-relief column of the Army was deployed at Dhanyaghari in Hooghly, the official said.



Live TV