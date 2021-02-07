हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee likely to skip PM Narendra Modi's event in Bengal's Haldia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate four projects in West Bengal's Haldia in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors on Sunday. Bengal CM Mamata is likely to skip the event, although the exact reason behind it is not known.   

Mamata Banerjee likely to skip PM Narendra Modi&#039;s event in Bengal&#039;s Haldia
IANS photo

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled programme at Haldia in Purba Medinipore district on Sunday evening, a top official at the state secretariat said.

The exact reason for this uncertainty has not been specified, but the "insult meted out to her" on January 23, when Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised at an event just before her speech, could be the cause, he said.

Modi is set to inaugurate four projects in Haldia in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors. "Madam (CM) is unlikely to attend this evening's programme at Haldia where PM Modi will be inaugurating projects," the official told PTI.

The TMC boss has also asked her party members to skip the programme, he added. Banerjee had on January 23 refused to deliver her speech at an event on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after a section of the audience raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in the presence of the prime minister.

She had said that such 'insult was unacceptable'. Sources in the Raj Bhavan said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend Sunday's event. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiWest BengalHaldiaWest Bengal Assembly Election
Next
Story

Delhi Court issues arrest warrant against LeT chief Hafeez Saeed in J&K terror funding case
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M10S

Bengaluru: The strength of the Indian Air Force seen at the Aero India 2021 show