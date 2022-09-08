Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, K Chandrashekar Rao INCAPABLE, lack strength to form govt: BJP MOCKS opposition parties

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday mocked the Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's unity pitch for the Opposition as attempts to build their own political profiles, and said it is basically an internal affair of its rivals.

These parties and their leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar or K Chandrashekar Rao or the Congress have neither capability nor strength to form a government, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, adding that their efforts are entirely aimed at building their own political profiles.

"As part of these efforts, Congress has also started to build its own political profile. It has nothing to do with the BJP. The Congress is perhaps trying to show Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR and Sharad Pawar that it is present everywhere unlike them. This is an internal affair of opposition parties," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also slammed the Congress, alleging that it worked to break all elements which unified India, Indianness and Indian culture with its divisive vote bank politics built around caste, religion, language and region.

He also took a swipe at Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, who met several opposition leaders during his four-day trip to Delhi and stressed on unity among non-BJP parties, saying the number three party in Bihar is talking of making a "main front" against the saffron party.

The RJD and the BJP are the two largest parties in Bihar. This is nothing but Kumar's effort to build his political profile, Trivedi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several party leaders embarked on 3,570 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on Thursday, marking the beginning of a challenging journey through which the party is seeking to reach out to people and rejuvenate its organisation.

This came soon after Mamata Banerjee said that there will be Khela Hobe in 2024. The TMC boss said that the the top Opposition parties will unite to take on BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.

The TMC supremo said that she and her counterparts in neighbouring Bihar and Jharkhand will join hands with several other opposition parties to oust the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee made these remarks while addressing a party programme during which she also said that the BJP would face a rout because of its arrogance and people's anger.

“I, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren and many others will come together in 2024. All opposition parties will join hands to defeat the BJP. All of us will be on one side and the BJP on the other. The BJP's arrogance of 300 seats will be its nemesis. There will be ‘Khela Hobe' in 2024,” she said.

'Khela Hobe' (game is on) had been the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane Assembly polls last year, in which the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.