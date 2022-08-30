Mamata Banerjee preparing for her LAST FIGHT? West Bengal CM says THIS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is gearing up for what she calls will be her “last fight” in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The firebrand TMC leader said on Monday that ousting BJP from power will be her "last fight" as she directed her party workers to be prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Though the 67-year-old feisty TMC boss did not clarify her remark, she said, “The BJP has to be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The fight for Delhi to oust the saffron party from power at the Centre will be my last. I promise to oust the BJP from power."

The West Bengal chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a rally here during which she said, “The BJP has to be defeated at any cost." "Saving West Bengal is our first fight. I promise we will remove the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024. If you try to intimidate us, we will respond," Banerjee said.

Banerjee, while referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi losing elections in 1989 despite winning more than 400 seats in 1984, said, "Everybody has to taste defeat."

"Indira Gandhi was a strong political leader, but she had also tasted defeat. The BJP has around 300 MPs, but Bihar is gone, and more will follow. Ahead of elections, they will sit with zero leaders," she said.

The opposition BJP, while reacting to Banerjee's "last fight" remark, wondered whether the TMC supremo would "hang her boots after the Lok Sabha polls".

"She should clearly say whether she would hang her boots after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It's a foregone conclusion that the BJP would return to power for the third consecutive term," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The TMC chief also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing probe agencies and claimed a media trial was on in important cases. Speaking at a public rally on TMC`s foundation day, Banerjee said, "The case (arrest of Partha Chatterjee in SSC scam) is sub-judice. Nothing proven yet. Media trial is going on. BJP is scaring media, judiciary, political parties, using Pegasus to take away people`s freedom, using ED and CBI to loot money from people`s houses."

BJP and TMC have been attacking each other on issues like corruption and governance. The BJP has accused TMC of irregularities following the arrest of former minister Partha Chatterjee and leader Anubrata Mandal.

The TMC has accused BJP of indulging in political vendetta. In Kolkata, the West Bengal chief minister claimed that she led an honest and austere existence but was still being targeted.

"I did not take money as MP nor as a CM. I go out and buy tea with my money and my residence is my father`s property since 1991. I have not boarded any executive class flights," she added.

The TMC leaders asked her cadres to gear up for a political fight. "We have to fight. You all are our future and you will be leading us. Those who don`t know, speak bad about us and indulge in a conspiracy. I just say that compare the education being imparted in West Bengal with that of your state," she added.