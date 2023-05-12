topStoriesenglish2606377
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

Mamata Banerjee Proposes 'Diploma Doctors' For Primary Healthcare Centres To Address 'Shortfall'

Stressing the need for meeting the shortage of doctors and nurses at hospitals, Mamata Banerjee asked the health secretary to form a committee to decide on the legal aspects of such diploma courses to train more doctors for primary healthcare units. 

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:50 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Mamata Banerjee Proposes 'Diploma Doctors' For Primary Healthcare Centres To Address 'Shortfall'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam to look at the possibility of starting a diploma course for doctors on the lines of engineering diplomas to address the "shortfall of" doctors in the state. "Please find out if we can start a diploma course for doctors, just like we have for engineers. Then many children will get a chance to study medicine through diploma course," she said on Thursday at a review meeting of 'Utkarsh Bangla'.

Stressing the need for meeting the shortage of doctors and nurses at hospitals, she asked the health secretary to form a committee to decide on the legal aspects of such diploma courses to train more doctors for primary healthcare units. The CM also asked the officials to look into the opening of 100 more nursing training institutes in the state.

"The doctors now have to complete their five-year curriculum for a regular MBBS course. They have to study again and then join as junior doctors. There has been an increase in the number of seats, hospitals and patients. If in parallel, there are diploma doctors to cover the primary health centres, it will give a good outcome. This will cater to the growing demand for doctors and population," Mamata asked to Health Secretary N S Nigam.

She also added that by introducing diplomas, the shortage in primary health centres can be met by hiring such diploma holders as doctors. She asked the health secretary to form a committee to decide on the legal aspects of such diploma courses to train more doctors for primary healthcare units. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?