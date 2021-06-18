Mamata Banerjee’s advocate objects to Kaushik Chanda's appointment as permanent judge at Calcutta HC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s advocate representing her at the Calcutta HC writes to the secretary, Chief Justice, Calcutta High Court.

Mamata Banerjee's lawyer has said that sometime in April 2021, Chief Minister received a letter from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice regarding the confirmation of Judge Kaushik Chanda as the permanent judge.

The Chief Minister had objected to this being appointed as the permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court. Also, the Justice was an active member of the BJP, hence he would be biased. Lastly, the lawyer has urged to re-assign another bench to hear the election petition o avoid prejudice.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday (June 18) adjourned hearing to June 24 in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

The matter was mentioned by Banerjee's lawyer before the court of Justice Kaushik Chanda as per the list for hearing. Justice Chanda said Banerjee is required to be present on the first day of the hearing as it was an election petition.

The lawyer for Banerjee said that she will act in accordance with the law. Justice Chanda then fixed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

In her election petition, the Trinamool Congress chief accused BJP MLA Adhikari of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Banerjee also claimed in the petition that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

