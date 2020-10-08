Mamata Banerjee’s days in power are numbered, BJP will defeat her regime lock, stock and barrel: JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserting that her days in power are numbered. Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that beating up peaceful protestors, hurling country-made bombs and using water cannon on their protest march shows CM Banerjee’s frustration.

Clashes broke out between the Bharatiya Janta Party workers and the West Bengal Police on Thursday during the saffron party’s 'Nabanna Chalo' protest march against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government. The clashes erupted soon after the BJP workers gathered outside the party's state headquarter in Kolkata to participate in the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation, raising anti-government slogans.

BJP's struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue. We stand with the people of Bengal despite the brazen misuse of state power by Mamata didi. Our brave @BJYM karyakartas compelled her to close the Secretariat. This is an admission that she has lost public confidence.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Nadda said that the people of West Bengal have made up their mind to throw out her tyrannical government. "Beating up peaceful protestors, hurling country made bombs and using water cannon on their protest march show Mamata Banerjee’s frustration because she knows that her days in power are numbered and the people of Bengal have made up their mind to throw out her tyrannical govt," he tweeted.

I want to clearly tell her again that BJP karyakartas have resolved to fight her corrupt, violent and dictatorial rule democratically to restore Bengal’s lost glory and pride. The people of Bengal and BJP will defeat her regime lock, stock and barrel. #NabannoCholo — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 8, 2020

Slamming further, Nadda said that the only thing Mamata Banerjee’s government has done better than the previous Left regimes is increase brutality and political violence against political opponents. "Bengal has been burning under her administration, which patronises violent elements," he said.

He added that BJP’s struggle to save the rich glory of West Bengal will continue. "We stand with the people of Bengal despite the brazen misuse of state power by Mamata didi. Our brave BJYM karyakartas compelled her to close the Secretariat. This is an admission that she has lost public confidence," he stated.

Nadda said, "Mamata Banerjee’s karyakartas and the Gov machinery led by her have unleashed brute force upon BJP karyakartas in an attempt to prevent them from holding protests against her tyrannical & bloodied misrule in West Bengal. Such misuse of power is totally unacceptable & condemnable."

During the clashes, West Bengal Police had to use tear gas, water cannon to disperse the BJP workers at Howrah's Santragachi during the saffron party's 'March to Nabanna'.

Protesting "worsening law and order situation" in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party`s state unit had taken out a protest march to the state secretariat Nabanno on Thursday. The protest march started at 12 noon from four different points -- state BJP`s headquarters on Central Avenue, Hastings, Howrah Maidan and Santragachi.

The BJP leadership in the state had earlier claimed that the march would comprise over a few lakhs of saffron supporters. BJP supporters have arrived from various districts and assembled at the four starting points. The "Nabanna Abhiyan" has been called by the BJP Yuva Morcha, the youth arm of the party.

BJP youth arm activists staged a protest programme near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee`s residence at Kalighat earlier in the day chanting `Jai Shree Ram` slogans. BJP supporters were also stopped at Dankuni in Kolkata`s neighbouring Hooghly district. The police had to resort to a mild baton charge to disperse the gathering.

The protest march is part of the BJP`s strategy and final push against the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, as the state assembly election is due in April-May next year. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government on Wednesday though announced that the building will remain shut for two days, on October 8 and 9, "for Covid-19 sanitization drive."

A huge contingent of police and rapid action force (RAF) had been deployed in and around the Nabanno area to control any untoward incident during the protest march. The police officials have been seen carrying out aerial surveillance using drone devices in various entry points. According to sources, about 2,000 police personnel have been deployed only in Kolkata.

An adequate number of water cannons and iron barricades are kept on stand-by near the state secretariat building and a steel wall has also been erected to stop irate protesters from breaching the security cover, police said. The entire area has been cordoned off by the bamboo barricades. The state BJP leadership also termed the decision of closing down Nabanno as a reflection of the Trinamool Congress` fear.