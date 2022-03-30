'Misuse of power': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP’s report on Birbhum killings

New Delhi: Slamming BJP’s report on Birbhum violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday (March 30) that it will weaken and interfere with the ongoing CBI investigation into the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Darjeeling on BJP fact-finding panel's report, Banerjee said, "The BJP report on Bogtui killings will weaken and interfere with the probe. I condemn this attitude of the saffron party.”

Terming BJP's interference "misuse of power", the TMC chief called for a fair probe by the CBI. "When an investigation is on there should not be any interference from any (political) party or any side. Investigation must be free and fair. Party interference at this moment is misuse and abuse of power which may distort the probe and people will lose their confidence in the investigation," PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Eight people were killed in the Bogtui village near Rampurhat on March 21, while one more succumbed to injuries a week later after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. Sheikh, also a local deputy president of Rampurhat village, was killed on March 21 by bike-borne assailants.

Banerjee lashed out at the saffron party and said the mention of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal's name in the report "clearly shows the vindictive attitude of the BJP". "They have mentioned my district president's name. This is biased and vindictive attitude. Without completion of probe, how can they name him? It shows they want him to get arrested. This is personal vendetta. They are hatching a conspiracy," the West Bengal CM alleged.

The five-member fact-finding committee of the BJP submitted its report to national party president JP Nadda on Wednesday. The committee comprised West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP, former IPS KC Ramamurty and BJP spokesperson and former IPS Bharati Ghosh.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court had ordered an independent CBI investigation into the Birbhum violence and directed the central agency to submit a report by April 7.

(With agency inputs)

