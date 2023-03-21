topStoriesenglish2586414
Mamata Banerjee To Protest In Delhi Over Pending Central Dues To Bengal

"Despite doing excellent work in the 100-day job scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, we have been denied our Central dues on this count. We are yet to receive our pending dues under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:15 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mamata Banerjee To Protest In Delhi Over Pending Central Dues To Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a two-day sit-in demonstration in Delhi this month to protest against the pending Central dues to her state.

Addressing reporters at the Kolkata airport before departing for Bhubaneswar, Banerjee said that she will stage the sit-in on March 29-30.

"We have spent money from our own exchequer in setting up 12,000 km of additional rural roads. We have received international accolades for our successes. But still we have been denied our legitimate dues," the Chief Minister said.

She went on to say that the demonstration will start from 12 noon at the base of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and will continue till 7 p.m. on March 30.

