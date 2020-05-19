Mamata Banerjee to stay at Nabanna until Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in West Bengal

Kolkata: The super cyclonic storm Amphan in west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm by noon on Tuesday, the Met department said.

The weatherman said that Amphan is expected to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh on May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, after losing some steam as it approaches landfall, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will remain overnight at the control room set up at Nabanna - the state secretariat. She will stay there till May 20 until Cyclone Amphan makes a landfall.

CM Mamata said all precautionary measures, including the evacuation of people from coastal areas, have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of cyclone Amphan, which is fast approaching the state.

"According to weather forecast agencies, the strength of the cyclone is massive. It is believed to be severe than Aila, Bulbul and other cyclones that have reported in recent times. I request everyone to stay indoors and at safe areas till the cyclone subsides. Please do not go close to beach areas. Instructions have been given to all District Magistrates, SPs, Police Commissioners. We have evacuated people to shelter homes. They have been asked to maintain social distance," she stated.

"In South 24 Parganas, 2 lakh people have been evacuated; 50,000 in North 24 Parganas, 40,000 in East Midnapore and 10,000 in West Midnapore," the Chief Minister stated.