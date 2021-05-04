हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bengal CM at 10:45 tomorrow

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Chief Minister of Bengal tomorrow, May 5 at 10:45 am in Rajbhawan. The oath will be administered to Mamata Banerjee by Protem speaker Subrata Mukherjee as he is the seniormost MLA. According to sources, only Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in ceremony will be held on Wednesday in a low key affair with all necessary COVID protocols.

Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bengal CM at 10:45 tomorrow
File Photo

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Chief Minister of Bengal tomorrow, May 5 at 10:45 am in Rajbhawan. The oath will be administered to Mamata Banerjee by Protem speaker Subrata Mukherjee as he is the seniormost MLA. According to sources, only Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in ceremony will be held on Wednesday in a low key affair with all necessary COVID protocols.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mamata will be given a guard of honour at Nabanna - the state secretariat. Thereafter, she will be chairing her first meeting as Chief Minister at Nabanna and it will be on the COVID crisis. The sources added that all other MLAs will be sworn in on May 6 and 7 maintaining all COVID protocols. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalTrinamool CongressWest Bengal Assembly ElectionKolkata
Next
Story

How Scaler Academy is Changing The Lives of its Learners

Must Watch

PT2M32S

COVID-19: Kejriwal government announces to give free ration