Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bengal CM at 10:45 tomorrow

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Chief Minister of Bengal tomorrow, May 5 at 10:45 am in Rajbhawan. The oath will be administered to Mamata Banerjee by Protem speaker Subrata Mukherjee as he is the seniormost MLA. According to sources, only Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in ceremony will be held on Wednesday in a low key affair with all necessary COVID protocols.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mamata will be given a guard of honour at Nabanna - the state secretariat. Thereafter, she will be chairing her first meeting as Chief Minister at Nabanna and it will be on the COVID crisis. The sources added that all other MLAs will be sworn in on May 6 and 7 maintaining all COVID protocols.

Live TV