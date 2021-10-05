हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal by-polls

Mamata Banerjee to take oath in legislative assembly on October 7 as Bhabanipur MLA

Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll with a record margin of 58,835 votes. She needed to win the election to retain the chief minister's chair.

Mamata Banerjee to take oath in legislative assembly on October 7 as Bhabanipur MLA
Image credit: ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (October 5)said he will administer the oath to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a member of the state assembly on October 7.

Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll with a record margin of 58,835 votes. She needed to win the election to retain the chief minister's chair. Two other newly elected TMC legislators will also take oath on Thursday (October 7).

Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar would administer oath/affirmation to the elected members to the WBLA, viz., Mamata Banerjee Jakir Hossian and Amirul Islam at the premises of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on 7 October, 2021 at 11.45 hours, he tweeted.

Jakir Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from the Jangipur constituency, while Amirul Islam won from Samserganj by a margin of 26,379 votes. The results were declared on Sunday (October 3).

West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday (October 4) requested the governor to administer the oath to the three legislators, including Banerjee, on October 7.

ALSO READ: BJP wins Gandhinagar, two other civic bodies, Congress bags Bhanvad municipality in Gujarat

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal by-pollsElectionsMamata BanerjeeBhabanipurBy-pollsTrinmool Congress
Next
Story

Tripura BJP MLA Ashis Das gets ‘mundan’ done as ‘prayaschit’ before joining TMC

Must Watch

PT3M48S

Questions being raised on the intention of Invesco: Dr. Subhash Chandra's statement regarding ZEEL-Sony deal