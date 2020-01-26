Mamata Banerjee urges people to uphold principles of Constitution

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged people to take a pledge to protect the Constitution of the country and uphold its principles.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "On #RepublicDay, let us pledge to protect our #Constitution and uphold the principles of sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble."

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect.