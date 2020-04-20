Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi, Amit Shah to share criteria for coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown assessment

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (April 20) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to know the rationale behind the formation of six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess the enforcement of lockdown norms in states due to outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister sought to know the criteria for the assessment, without which her government "would not be able to move ahead". She took to social media to say, "We welcome all constructive support & suggestions, especially from the Central Govt in negating the #Covid19 crisis. However, the basis on which Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs in select districts across India including few in WB under Disaster Mgmt Act 2005 is unclear."

Banerjee further tweeted, "I urge both Honble Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism."

I urge both Honb’le Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 20, 2020

The Centre has constituted six IMCTs for on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

A home ministry spokesperson said, "The IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of the lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labourers and poor people."



Recently, the central government had flagged the "gradual dilution" of the lockdown norms in West Bengal.

In the past 24 hours, West Bengal has reported 54 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 245. A total of 330 people have tested positive for the deadly disease in the state so far, according to the state health department.

Of them, 12 have succumbed to the disease, and 73 have been discharged after recovery, the department said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre has said the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and warned that violation of lockdown measures risks the spread of the novel coronavirus further.

The Union Home Ministry also announced that six inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) will visit these identified areas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan within the next three days to make on-the-spot assessment and recommend remedial measures in a report to the Centre.