Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee vs Governor: Cabinet says CM will be chancellor of Bengal universities

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday said that the state government is planning to make the chief minister, chancellor of all state-owned universities instead of the governor. For this purpose, the bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly and the cabinet is already in agreement to bring about this amendment, PTI reported. Basu said that the state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day. "Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly," PTI quoted Basu as saying.

In the present scenario, the governor of the state is considered to be the chancellor of all the state-run universities.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalBengal GovernorBengal universities
