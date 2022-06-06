हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee's cabinet nods proposal to make her chancellor of state universities

The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities, PTI reported.

(Photo credit: ANI)

Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, an official said. It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor to private universities and replace him with the state's education minister.

The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities, the official said.

The proposal will be introduced as a bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10.

This comes a few days after the West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the state government is planning to make the chief minister, chancellor of all state-owned universities instead of the governor.

Before this, the governor of the state is considered to be the chancellor of all the state-run universities.

