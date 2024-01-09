trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707854
NewsIndia
RAM TEMPLE INAUGURATION

Mamata Calls BJP’s Ram Temple Move Poll Gimmick, Says 'As Long As I Live...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP for putting up a “gimmick show” by inaugurating the Ram temple in Ayodhya before the Lok Sabha elections. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mamata Calls BJP’s Ram Temple Move Poll Gimmick, Says 'As Long As I Live...'

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP for putting up a “gimmick show” by inaugurating the Ram temple in Ayodhya before the Lok Sabha elections. The TMC chief stated that “she does not endorse festivities that leave out other communities”. Speaking at a public event in Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said she does not support dividing people on the basis of religion.

"I have no problem, but it is not right to ignore the people of other communities. I swear by all gods that as long as I live, I will never discriminate between Hindus, Muslims and other communities ," the West Bengal CM added further.

"They (BJP) come during the elections and divide on the basis of religion. Yet they do not pay the dues of Bengal. We do what we say, we give free ration, they ask us to put BJP’s logo in our schemes, why should I put it?

Mamata urged the voters to get their added to the voter list and advised them to not get cut off from voter list or otherwise they (BJP will shout CAA, they will shout NRC.

"Remember, those whose name is not in the voter list, join the voter list. They were asking me about the Ram temple, as if there is only one work and nothing else," she added.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!