Kolkata: Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal has expressed gratitude towards party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she supported him and said that “she has done enough for him." Mondal has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. Referring to Mamata Banerjee as Didi (elder sister), he also said on Wednesday that he was overwhelmed by whatever she has done for him.

"Whatever Didi has done for me is enough," he told newspersons before leaving the CBI`s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata for the special court of CBI at Asansol in West Burdwan district where he is scheduled to be presented on Wednesday afternoon.

For the first time since his arrest by the CBI on August 11, Mondal was seen interacting with the waiting mediapersons in a comparatively relaxed mood before leaving for Asansol. When asked about the special court of CBI judge receiving a threat letter of being booked in a narcotics case if he did not clear the bail prayer of Mondal, Mondal said he will request the judge to order for CBI enquiry in the matter.

Asked about the possibility of his case being transferred anywhere outside West Bengal, as demanded by the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Mondal rubbished that. "Is there any process that the case can be transferred anywhere outside West Bengal following an individual`s wish? How is that possible?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders have ridiculed Mondal`s expression of gratitude towards the chief minister. State Congress president and Lok Sabha member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it was natural for Mondal to be elated at the chief minister`s support towards him, especially after the party has shunned Partha Chatterjee for the latter`s alleged involvement in the WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam. "The chief minister is Mondal`s only hope now and so he is so delighted at her support," Chowdhury said.

The CPI-M central committee member, Sujan Chakraborty said that Anubrata Mondal has become a toy of factional politics within the Trinamool Congress, one faction being headed by Mamata Banerjee and the other being held by her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. "While Abhishek Banerjee wants to ruin the political career of Mondal, Mamata Banerjee is coming forward with her support towards him," he said.