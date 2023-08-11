trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647877
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

Fresh Raj Bhavan-Govt Tussle In Bengal As Governor Removes VC Of State Health Varsity

C.V. Ananda Bose, by virtue of his post of Governor, is also the Chancellor of WBUHS.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:41 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Fresh Raj Bhavan-Govt Tussle In Bengal As Governor Removes VC Of State Health Varsity aj Bhavan sources said that since that time despite sending so many communiques to Paul in the matter, she did not reply to a single one of those.

KOLKATA: A fresh tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the state government has surfaced in West Bengal with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose directing removal of Suhrita Paul as Vice Chancellor of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS). Bose, by virtue of his post of Governor, is also the Chancellor of WBUHS.

The charges are that Paul was not appointed following the rules laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC), and she was appointed by a search committee which did not have any representatives from the UGC.

Previously there had been instances of appointments or reappointments of Vice Chancellors in state universities in West Bengal being cancelled on the same grounds of being appointed by search committees without UGC representatives.

Recently, different associations of doctors too had sent deputations to the Governor's House alleging massive mismanagement in the functioning of the WBUHS. Thereafter Raj Bhavan initiated an investigation in the matter. Raj Bhavan sources said that since that time despite sending so many communiques to Paul in the matter, she did not reply to a single one of those.

Finally, the Governor's House took the decision to remove her. Meanwhile, the state Education Department is mulling the idea of approaching the courts to challenge the decision of the Governor's House. Now it is to be seen whether Paul takes legal recourse on her own or the state government does the same on her behalf.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train