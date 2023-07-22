Mamata's Bengal Sees Manipur-Like Incident! Tribal Women Stripped, Beaten, Paraded Naked By Mob - VIDEO VIRAL

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on Saturday that in the early part of this week in Malda district, West Bengal, a group of people assaulted two women, stripping them naked and subjecting them to a brutal beating. BJP IT Cell Chief, Amit Malviya, shared an alleged video of the incident on social media on Saturday, which shows the women being mercilessly beaten. State Minister of Women and Child Health, Shashi Panja, told reporters that the women were engaged in a heated argument with each other, and the police present at the scene attempted to intervene. Eventually, the women left the place on their own accord.

Amit Malviya Accuses TMC

According to the police, on that particular day, the women went to Baman Gola Bazaar in Malda district to sell their goods, and there were suspicions of theft against them. Malviya tweeted that the situation in West Bengal is terrifying. On July 19, at Pakua Hat area in Malda's Baman Gola Police Station, two tribal women were stripped, assaulted, and mercilessly beaten while the police watched as mute spectators. He stated that this horrific incident took place on July 19. The women were from a marginalized community and were being pursued by a mob thirsty for their blood. There were apprehensions of an impending tragedy that should have shaken Mamata Banerjee's conscience, and instead of merely expressing her outrage, she could have taken action, given that she is also the Home Minister of Bengal.

Minister Shashi Panja Responds

State Minister for Women and Child Health, Shashi Panja, stated that the case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify the alleged culprits. She asserted that the BJP is turning it into a baseless political issue. The incident of the attack on women in Malda is being brought up by the BJP at a time when on Friday, during a media conference in Delhi, BJP's State President, Sukanta Majumdar, made another claim.

Sukanta Majumdar's Claim

Sukanta Majumdar had stated that Manipur-like situations have developed in West Bengal, and on July 8, in Panchla, Howrah district, a female BJP candidate for the rural elections was stripped naked and paraded. During the media conference, BJP MP, Locket Chatterjee, also broke down. She said that despite West Bengal having a female Chief Minister, she remains silent. You tell us where to go. We also want our daughters to be safe. West Bengal's Director-General of Police, Manoj Malviya, said on Friday that there is no evidence of such incidents.