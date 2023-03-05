topStoriesenglish2580299
NewsIndia
MURDER

Man, 63, Dies After Being Hit By Blunt Object During Sleep

The official informed the suspects are being interrogated. The incident took place on March 4 in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:09 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Man, 63, Dies After Being Hit By Blunt Object During Sleep

A 65-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death while he was asleep in Uttar Pradesh`s Sitapur, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rameshwar. According to police, the family of the deceased suspect their neighbour`s role in the murder, and on the basis of which, neighbours have been called for questioning.

The official informed the suspects are being interrogated. The incident took place on March 4 in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. "A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. The investigation is in progress," ASP (South UP) Narendra Pratap Singh told ANI.

"The 65-year-old Rameshwar died after he was hit on his head by a blunt object while he was asleep," ASP Pratap added. More details are awaited (ANI)

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory