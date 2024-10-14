A woman's lover abducted and killed her three-year-old child following a dispute with her, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Partapur area on Sunday, when Saleem attacked Nazrana (30) with a sharp edged weapon and also abducted her child, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said that the woman was taken to a hospital by the police, where her condition was stated to be stable.

The accused was arrested and during interrogation he revealed that the child's body has been buried in a field, Singh said.

Based on his statement the body was recovered on Monday morning, he said.

According to police said that Saleem had an affair with Nazrana and he killed the child after they had some dispute with her.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, they added.