Man Arrested After Windows Smashed, India Flag Taken Down At Indian High Commission in London

London: The authorities in the United Kingdom have arrested a man believed to be a pro-Khlistan supporter after the Tricolor flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed and taken down and windows of the building were smashed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans in London on Sunday. Officials from the Indian mission later said the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the Tricolor was now flying "grander".

Scotland Yard said it was called to reports of disorder on Sunday afternoon and that a man has been arrested in connection with the violent protests at the Indian Mission, according to The Guardian. “There was no report of any injury, however, windows were broken at the High Commission building,” the Metropolitan Police statement said.

“Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police. An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Inquiries continue,” the statement said.

Videos shared on social media showed a man detaching the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building while a crowd of people below waving bright yellow “Khalistan” banners appeared to encourage him.

UK's 'Indifference Unacceptable': India On Protests At Embassy In London

India has meanwhile registered its strong protest with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission and questioned the lack of sufficient security at the premises.

Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media and videos from the scene show an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission, while the protester is seen hanging off its ledge and waving a Khalistan flag before it is taken away.

The MEA said the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening on Sunday to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

“An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention,” the MEA statement said.

“India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK. It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” it said.

The banned terrorist organisation, Sikhs For Justice, is conducting a so-called "Referendum 2020" amid a crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh Arrested In Punjab’s Shahkot, Claims ‘Waris Punjab De’ Lawyer

Fugitive pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police at Shahkot police station, Imaan Singh Khara, the legal advisor to ‘Waris Punjab De’ claimed late on Sunday. Despite Punjab Police`s statement that Amritpal Singh is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him, Advocate Imaan Singh Khara claimed that the Khalistan sympathiser has been arrested at Shahkot Police Station.

Khara also alleged that the police wants to kill Singh in a "fake encounter". Citing a threat to the life of Amritpal Singh, Advocate Khara has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court and filed a writ petition. "Today I have filed a criminal writ petition (Imaan Singh Khara vs State of Punjab) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This is a Habeas Corpus writ petition," he told news agency ANI.

Advocate Khara said, "as per the Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which is the Right to Life, police cannot beat anyone without the due procedure of the court." "In this plea, we have appealed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is a threat to Amritpal Singh`s life and that he is arrested at Shahkot Police Station," he said.

The lawyer further alleged that despite their (the police`s) duty of producing a person before the magistrate within 24 hours, the police haven`t produced him (Amritpal Singh).