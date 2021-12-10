Man arrested for making derogatory remarks against Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: When the entire nation is mourning the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 other bravehearts that India lost in an IAF chopper crash on December 8, Rajasthan police have arrested a man for allegedly making a derogatory statement against Gen Rawat on social media.

A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who was killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The 21-year-old accused, Javed Khan is a resident of Rajasthan's Nazarbag. He was arrested on Thursday by the police, said SHO Kotwali police station of Tonk, Jitendra Singh

Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against General Bipin Rawat on social media, he said.

According to police, four teams were formed to trace the accused, the officer said.

The accused was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)

